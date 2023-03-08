On February 23, 2023, Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) announced that it had completed its previously announced private placement financing for aggregate proceeds to the company of $10.25 million, consisting of 12,908,333 units.

Q2 Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of the 86 square kilometre Mia Lithium project in the James Bay area of Québec. The company is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 square kilometres in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District, in Queensland, Australia, which hosts 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

