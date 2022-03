ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We are very pleased to announce the launch of our Dentons Global Mining Guide, Regardless of where you are on your mining journey, our guide provides practical recommendations for your business and essential legal issues to consider. This is relevant for Boards, Directors, General Counsel and Heads of Legal of mining companies or investors.

Our global mining team will help you stay ahead of the curve by dealing with issues that matter to you.

Some highlights of the guide include:

Navigating general framework and legal systems

ESG considerations

Tax structuring

Listings

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.