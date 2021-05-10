On April 29, 2021, Leading Edge Materials Corp. (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) completed its previously announced sale of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Bergby Lithium AB ("Bergby") to United Lithium Corp. Bergby holds a 100% interest in the mining licenses comprising the Bergby Lithium project located in central Sweden.

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Gowling WLG advised Leading Edge Materials in this transaction with a team led by Cyndi Laval, assisted by paralegal Toni Vodola.

"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.