The implementation of a legaltech tool represents a major change for legal departments.

Indeed, these digital tools deeply modify the way of working and collaborating on a daily basis. Their implementation is a project in its own right, which must be carefully prepared beforehand and well supported. Here are a few tips to help you choose your legaltech and facilitate its adoption by your legal department.

Download this Ebook on Digitization of Legal Departments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.