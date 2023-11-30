On October 25, 2023, the Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Site Registration Requirements), SOR/2023-206 (the "Amendments") came into force.1 The Amendments create a new Client Identification Database (the "Database") and new registration requirements for persons that import, offer for transport, handle or transport dangerous goods in Canada (the "Regulated Activities").2 Transport Canada states that the purpose of the Database is to mitigate the risks associated with the transportation of dangerous goods by allowing it to better assess risk, enhance safety measures, and facilitate communication and collaboration between Transport Canada and registered persons.3

REGISTRATION

Persons involved in Regulated Activities must register in the Database unless the activities fall under one of the following exemption categories:

Regulated Activities originating from outside Canada that pass through Canada to a destination outside Canada without any handling done in Canada;

a person conducting cross-border movements who does not have a headquarters in Canada or who does not operate a site in Canada where Regulated Activities take place;

the operation of oil wells;

Regulated Activities that fall under a "special case" exemption outlined in Part I of the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations, but excluding the 500 kg gross mass exemption; and

Regulated Activities carried out by a federal, provincial, or municipal officer in connection with the enforcement of federal, provincial or municipal law.4

Those subject to the registration requirements must provide the Database with the following information:

the company's identification (name, address, provinces of operation);

the sites (physical addresses) where dangerous goods are imported, offered for transport, handled or transported; and

details of the dangerous goods and their transportation (types of dangerous goods, modes of transportation, types of activity).5

Those required to register in the Database have until October 25, 2024 to register and must renew their registration annually.6 If a person has multiple sites in Canada and they do not fall under any of the exemptions noted above, they will be required to register each site.7

Footnotes

1. https://canadagazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2023/2023-10-25/html/sor-dors206-eng.html

2. https://www.canada.ca/en/transport-canada/news/2023/11/minister-of-transport-announces-new-client-identification-database-for-the-transportation-of-dangerous-goods-in-canada.html

3. https://tc.canada.ca/en/dangerous-goods/client-identification-database-cid

4. https://tc.canada.ca/en/dangerous-goods/client-identification-database-cid/do-you-need-register;

5. https://www.canada.ca/en/transport-canada/news/2023/11/minister-of-transport-announces-new-client-identification-database-for-the-transportation-of-dangerous-goods-in-canada.html

6. https://tc.canada.ca/en/dangerous-goods/client-identification-database-cid/frequently-asked-questions

7. Ibid.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.