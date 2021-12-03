December 14, 2021

2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Webinar

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. PT

12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. MT

2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m ET



Connection details will be provided after you register.

BLG Talks Transportation is a new series of regular webinars to discuss issues affecting the transportation industry.

We are currently in a whole new world when it comes to supply chain, economics of the transportation business, demand, regulation and risk. Please join us as we discuss hottest topics affecting warehouses and terminals which in turn affect the whole supply chain. Our expert industry panel from leading companies will discuss:

Force Majeure

Logistical Issues & Solutions

Product Diversification

Regulatory Relationships

Our panel will dissect the issues from their point of view and provide insights regarding what to expect in 2022.

We hope you can join us!

Speakers

Rob Booker, Chief Executive Officer, Ridley Terminals Inc.

Jean-Marc Ruest, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, Richardson International Limited

Chris Ng, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, GCT Canada

Moderator

Graham Walker, National Group Head, Specialized Disputes, BLG

Please RSVP by December 14, 2021. If you have any questions about this event, please email RSVPEvents-National@blg.com.

CPD Information

This session ben accredited for lawyers requiring CPD hours in Ontario and Alberta.

BC | This course has been accredited for 0.75 hour. Course name: BLG Talks Transportation: Supply Chain - Marine Terminal Operations and Issues. Course number: N14122021.

ON | This session is eligible for up to 0.75 Substantive Hour.

QC | Please note, the concept of "recognition" or "accreditation" has been abolished. By doing this, the Barreau is trying to make it easier for lawyers to claim mandatory CLE credits without a formal accreditation process. It is now up to individual lawyers to determine the eligibility of a training activity and to declare the hours in their "Dossier de formation en ligne".

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.