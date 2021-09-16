December 03, 2021
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Save the Date
Webinar
Please note: you will have to RSVP on the formal invitation to confirm your attendance
This year's Annual Maritime Law Seminar will be held virtually for the second year in a row.
Please save the date for an engaging session where we will address recent legal developments and hot topics for the Canadian shipping industry. This year's format will include a panel discussion followed by a series of simultaneous breakout sessions. You can choose the session you find most interesting.
Panel discussion:
Legal, practical and insurance impacts of shipping delays
Three breakout sessions:
- Developments at the International Maritime Organization on autonomous shipping
- Importing vessels in Canada - flag waivers, customs duties, work visas and other issues
- Cross-Canada legal update - Cases of interest across the country
A formal invitation with Webex information and full agenda to follow.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.