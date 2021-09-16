December 03, 2021

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Save the Date

Webinar

Please note: you will have to RSVP on the formal invitation to confirm your attendance

This year's Annual Maritime Law Seminar will be held virtually for the second year in a row.

Please save the date for an engaging session where we will address recent legal developments and hot topics for the Canadian shipping industry. This year's format will include a panel discussion followed by a series of simultaneous breakout sessions. You can choose the session you find most interesting.

Panel discussion:

Legal, practical and insurance impacts of shipping delays

Three breakout sessions:

Developments at the International Maritime Organization on autonomous shipping Importing vessels in Canada - flag waivers, customs duties, work visas and other issues Cross-Canada legal update - Cases of interest across the country

A formal invitation with Webex information and full agenda to follow.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.