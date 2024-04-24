Private equity builds businesses for the wider benefit, and has done so for decades.

But recently, a contrary opinion has developed that asserts private equity is sometimes value-destructive or anti-competitive.

This misleading narrative – arguably politically motivated – began in the United States, but has since migrated north of the border.

For numerous reasons, including the Bank of Canada's warning that Canada faces a productivity "emergency," a counterpoint is appropriate.

In their Business Opinion in The Globe and Mail, the authors explain that private equity has proven capable of not just promoting growth, but also higher rates of productivity and efficiency.

Note that, due to The Globe and Mail's limit on the number of co-authors, Grant McGlaughlin, Antonio Di Domenico and Paul Blyschak were not credited in the published version.

