ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada

Limited Partnership Agreements – An Overview Of Common Provisions –Part Two Lawson Lundell LLP n Part One of our overview of common provisions in limited partnership agreements, we covered some of the provisions one would expect to find in a limited partnership...

Limited Partnership Agreements – An Overview Of Common Provisions –Part One Lawson Lundell LLP In our last article on limited partnerships (link here), we introduced the concept of limited partnerships as a business structure in British Columbia.

Mastering Meeting Minutes: Episode 10 – "In Camera Session" DiliTrust Canada Inc. Welcome to a unique glimpse behind the scenes of board meetings in Episode 10 of DiliTrust's "Managing the Minutes Lifecycle" series. This episode spotlights a significant yet often overlooked aspect...

Beyond Succession: Maximizing Family Business Success For The Next Generation (Podcast) Bennett Jones LLP It is not uncommon for family-owned businesses to have several family members involved in the business, whether it be on the board or in management. While this can be beneficial, it is important to...

5 Tips For Better Legal Risk Management DiliTrust Canada Inc. In their day-to-day business, companies face a wide range of legal risks. Legal risk refers to any uncertainty that could lead to negative consequences for the company such as lawsuits...