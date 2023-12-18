Three members of our Competition and Foreign Investment Group recently co-authored the Canada chapter on Merger Control, part of the International Comparative Legal Guides series published by the Global Legal Group. This publication provides an insightful and comprehensive exploration of the pivotal regulatory considerations shaping the landscape of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Canada, with the discussion including:

Relevant Authorities and Legislation

Transactions Caught by Merger Control Legislation

Notification and its Impact on the Transaction Timetable

Substantive Assessment of the Merger and Outcome of the Process

The End of the Process: Remedies, Appeals and Enforcement

Miscellaneous

Is Merger Control Fit for Digital Services & Products?

We are pleased to be able to make this 17-page publication available for downloading

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.