In this podcast, Bakari Akil of Graves Hall Capital shares his experiences in Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition ("ETA"), a type of entrepreneurship that begins with the acquisition of an existing business using primarily third-party capital. While it is beginning to make its mark in Canada, ETA is mainly a U.S. phenomenon, thanks to the extraordinary availability of capital south of the border. In Bakari's view, ETA is democratizing the deal space by providing a path to business ownership that almost anyone can follow.
