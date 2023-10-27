On October 23, 2023, Damon Motors Inc. ("Damon") announced that it had signed a definitive agreement with Inpixon to complete a cross-border reverse merger (the "Business Combination") with Grafiti Holding Inc. ("Grafiti"), a proposed spin-off entity of Inpixon, a Nasdaq-listed issuer.
Damon manufactures the award winning HyperSport electric motorcycle. The HyperSport is expected to be one of the safest, smartest and most powerful motorcycles ever built. Damon has received over $70 million in funding to date and has secured approximately $85 million in pre-production refundable consumer reservations. Grafiti's assets will consist of a division of Inpixon's data analytics and statistical visualization solutions business ("SAVES"), based in the United Kingdom.
Upon the completion of the Business Combination, the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to all required approvals.
Gowling WLG is Canadian counsel to Damon with respect to the Business Combination with an experienced corporate, securities and cross-border transaction team co-led by Peter Simeon, Sharagim Habibi and Andrew Avis, and that also includes Ashley Andaya, Andrew Miles, James Stewart (securities/corporate/M&A) and Laura Gheorghiu (tax).
