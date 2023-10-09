The Chambers and Partners Private Equity 2023 Guide provides private equity participants the latest information on mergers and acquisitions; diligence issues; key deal terms; exit strategies and other material considerations for 37 jurisdictions (including Canada).
Fasken has authored two chapters in the Guide for Canadian transactions: Law and Practice, and Trends and Developments. Authored by Private Equity partners Caitlin Rose, Grant McGlaughlin, Charles Chevrette and Nicole Park, these chapters offer insights into deal activity in the Canadian market. Special thanks to contributing lawyers Kareen Zimmer, Gordon Raman, Alex Nikolic, Paul Khoury, and Brad Schneider.
The Chambers and Partners Practice Guides focus on the practical legal issues affecting business and enable the reader to compare legislation and procedure across a range of different jurisdictions. For every guide Chambers selects Contributing Editors who are ranked in the relevant Chambers Guides as the best in their field.
