Today's guest, midmarket transactional diligence specialist John Caggianiello, shares his "in the trenches" view of the current state of Canada's M&A market. After a noticeable slow-down in Q1 2023 that particularly affected tech deals and clinical (e.g. dental) roll-ups, activity seems to have increased in March and April. However, the deals that are getting done are proceeding more slowly as buyers, concerned about a possible recession, insist on up-to-the-minute numbers and greater clarity with respect to soft adjustments.

