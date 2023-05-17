The Private Equity team at Gowling WLG has advised Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP (Cairngorm Capital) on its sale of Ross Auto Engineering Limited and Consolor Limited (together Ross Care), the specialist wheelchair and wheelchair seating division of Millbrook Healthcare Holdings Limited (Millbrook Healthcare), to Medequip.

Cairngorm Capital acquired Ross Care in 2021 as a bolt-on for its portfolio company Millbrook Healthcare. Following the acquisition, Cairngorm Capital merged the wheelchair businesses of Millbrook Healthcare and Ross Care under the Ross Care brand, creating the UK's largest provider of wheelchair and specialist seating services.

The sale was led by partner and head of Gowling WLG's private equity team, Ian Piggin, supported by senior associate Alex Farrow and associate Emily Chittick (corporate), partner Alasdair McKenzie (debt), partner Samantha Holland (insurance advisory), senior associate Nicola Page and partner Anna Colley (property).

Commenting on the sale, Ian Piggin said: "This sale will support the growth of Ross Care and allow Cairngorm Capital to realise its investment which we are delighted to have played a role in advising. By bringing together two market leading companies, they will be able to leverage one another's expertise to deliver enhanced wheelchair services nationwide."

Dr Amit Thaper, Managing Director at Cairngorm Capital, added: "We are grateful to the team at Gowling WLG for ensuring a smooth and efficient process for this sale which will benefit both Cairngorm Capital and Ross Care's long-term growth. We are excited for the future of both organisations and wish Ross Care the best of luck for its journey under Medequip."

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

