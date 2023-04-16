On March 31, 2023, Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) ("Interra") announced that it had completed its previously announced business combination with Alto Verde Copper Inc. ("Alto Verde") pursuant to a business combination agreement dated March 8, 2023 between Interra, Alto Verde and 1000465623 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Interra, pursuant to which Interra acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Alto Verde.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of highly prospective exploration assets that include projects in Chile and in British Columbia.

