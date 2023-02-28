In this Q&A-style podcast, recorded before a live audience, top U.S. and Canadian search fund investors talk about what they look for in searchers and target businesses. Their insights into the state of the search market in Canada, its relationship with the U.S. market and its prospects moving forward will be of interest to all market participants.

Topics discussed include, among many others:

The market's growing visibility and credibility, and whether it is becoming saturated;

U.S. investor experience in Canadian search;

Investor experience with self-funded searchers;

Personal characteristics that investors look for in searchers;

Whether an MBA is needed for funding;

Openness to nonstandard or novel investment terms;

Relative merits of multiple small investors vs. larger investors with multiple units; and

Recent changes in the market as rates rise and the economy slows.

This podcast is the second in a two-part series developed from a seminar and networking event held in Stikeman Elliott's Toronto office on November 29, 2022. In the first part, several Canadian searchers provided their unique perspectives on the market, with additional contributions from Stikeman Elliott counsel.

Listen and subscribe on SoundCloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

