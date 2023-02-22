Insights and predictions for 2023

This report provides a concise overview of the insights and predictions of M&A practitioners across 71 jurisdictions in the Lex Mundi network, including their key areas of concern, 2022 deal activity by market segment and sector, and a look forward on expected deal activity in 2023.

A few findings include:

Most respondents remain optimistic about deal activity in 2023, but there are a larger number of member firms expecting some drop-off in activity

The economic environment takes the top spot as the key uncertainty for most respondents (but not in every region, with our firms in Latin America and the Caribbean placing it only third on the list)

Member firms generally report that the focus on COVID-19 in M&A deals has diminished if not all but disappeared.

