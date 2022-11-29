As discussed in our previous blog post, on November 17, 2022, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, launched the much anticipated public consultation on the second stage of potential amendments to the Competition Act (the "Act").

As part of this consultation process, the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development ("ISED") issued a discussion paper, titled The Future of Competition Policy in Canada (the "Discussion Paper"), which considers numerous issues and potential areas of reform, including in the mergers, unilateral conduct, competitor collaboration, deceptive marketing and administration/enforcement context. The Discussion Paper does not include any particular recommendations or proposed amendments to the Act. Rather, it simply sets the stage, invites feedback from interested stakeholders on the issues and discusses a number of potential areas of reform. Feedback can be provided on or before February 27, 2023.

To help businesses better understand the issues and potential areas of reform included in the Discussion Paper, we are releasing a series of blog posts discussing these issues and potential areas of reform on a topic-by-topic basis. This is the first blog post in the series, which is focussed on potential reforms to merger review in Canada.

Merger Review

According to the Discussion Paper, "[c]oncerns have been raised with respect to the reach of the Act's remedial framework, given the potentially harmful effects of concentration", including in connection with the acquisition of start-ups and potential innovators in the digital economy. For example, the Discussion Paper points out that "[n]on-notifiable, yet ultimately important acquisitions may evade detection, while even known mergers may cause competitive harm that is too difficult to forecast with precision at the time of acquisition, yet too late to remedy once it becomes apparent". In light of these and other concerns, the Federal Government is considering several possible reforms and would welcome input on each of the merger-related topics listed below, as well as input on reforms to the merger review process more generally.

The revision of pre-merger notification rules to better capture mergers of interest . Transactions that exceed certain financial thresholds are subject to mandatory pre-merger notification in Canada. However, the Discussion Paper notes that pre-emptive acquisitions of innovative or disruptive firms will often fall below these thresholds, making it more difficult for the Competition Bureau (the " Bureau ") to detect and review such transactions during the existing one-year limitation period. The Discussion Paper also notes that the existing "methods of calculation [for the pre-merger notification thresholds] can lead to some unprincipled results, such that a foreign merger that affects a great deal of commerce into Canada may fail to surpass the size of transaction threshold, while a sale to a completely new entrant can be notifiable due to the acquired company alone". Pointing to these issues, the Discussion Paper states that "it is clearly time to re-examine notification criteria, even beyond the above-noted concerns with respect to nascent firms".

.

Timing of Submissions

As noted above, interested stakeholders have been invited to provide submissions on or before February 27, 2023. This can be done using the online consultation form on ISED's website.

