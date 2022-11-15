ARTICLE

Episode Description

In this episode, Mario Nigro speaks with Ryan Farkas of BDO Canada. Ryan focuses on deals in the $10m-150m range across all industries, giving him a broad perspective on the state of the market at a time of rising interest rates, inflation and instability. While deal flow remains relatively robust, transactions are more challenging to complete as buyers take more time to understand the market they are buying into. Nevertheless, Ryan's view is that the demographic drivers of midmarket M&A are not going away, even if multiples will inevitably come down from their pandemic-era peaks.

