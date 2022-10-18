Having access to relevant resources to help inform business planning, deals and transactions is crucial for private equity players in staying competitive. Chambers and Partners Private Equity 2022 Guide provides legal perspectives on key issues for businesses in 42 significant jurisdictions, including Canada. Among these issues are the latest information on mergers and acquisitions; due diligence; the structure of transactions; terms of acquisition documentation; public-to-private takeovers; mandatory offer thresholds; hostile takeover offers; management incentives; shareholder oversight and liability; and exits, including by an initial public offering (IPO).

Fasken is responsible for two Canadian chapters in the guide: Law and Practice and Trends and Developments



These chapters were written by Caitlin Rose, Grant McGlaughlin, Charles Chevrette and Nicole Park, partners in our Private Equity group, and offer insights into deal activity and the Canadian market. Special thanks to contributing lawyers including Alex Niokolic, Paul Khoury, and Brad Schneider. To learn more about topics in the guide or for assistance in your business endeavours, whether your interests are national or global, please contact one of our team members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.