On June 30, 2021, London Stock Exchange listed Bermele Plc, a special purpose acquisition firm, announced its acquisition of premium mixer company East Imperial Pte. Ltd, in a reverse takeover worth more than £24 million. In addition to the acquisition, £3 million was raised by way of a placing.

New Zealand-based East Imperial launched its branded premium mixers in 2013, which are sold throughout the Asia-Pacific and the USA.

Anthony Burt, CEO of East Imperial, said: "Our London listing is an exciting opportunity for us to accelerate our growth and benefit from the increasing demand we've seen for ultra-premium mixers among consumers across the globe. We've got a great platform to build our market share across Asia, the US and Europe and we want to replicate our success in new regions including the UK. We'll also be investing in our multi-channel offer to deliver our premium mixers direct to consumers who want to enjoy them at home, a trend which has accelerated over the last 18 months."

The enlarged entity, which will be renamed 'East Imperial plc', was re-admitted to the standard list and trading on the London Stock Exchange on July 19, 2021.

Fasken acted as English counsel to East Imperial, with a team led by Guy Winter and Laura Bradley, and also included Chloe Gill and Carlie Marrows.

