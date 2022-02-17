ARTICLE

Joining Mario Nigro for this episode of the podcast is Jean-Lou Paquet, Partner at private equity firm BDG & Partners. Founded in 2015, BDG invests mainly in the lower midmarket. While it is "sector agnostic", BDG tends to focus on well-established traditional industrial businesses that may not recently have focused on growth opportunities.

