Canada: Episode 29: The "Old Economy" Is New Again (Podcast)

Jennifer Chasson, President of Springbank Capital, joins Mario Nigro to discuss her M&A experiences in the lower midmarket space over the past two years. Jennifer's clients, mainly "old economy" businesses, have attracted unprecedented attention during the pandemic, often selling at high multiples as a wider range of investors see the value in stable businesses with tangible assets.

