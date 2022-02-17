Jennifer Chasson, President of Springbank Capital, joins Mario Nigro to discuss her M&A experiences in the lower midmarket space over the past two years. Jennifer's clients, mainly "old economy" businesses, have attracted unprecedented attention during the pandemic, often selling at high multiples as a wider range of investors see the value in stable businesses with tangible assets.
