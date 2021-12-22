Episode 26: Healthcare M&A During and After the Pandemic



With Cathy Steiner, Principal at Origin Merchant Partners, Toronto, Ont. To help us understand the business impacts of COVID-19 on the healthcare industry, Mario Nigro spoke to Cathy Steiner, Principal at Origin Merchant Partners and leader of their healthcare practice. Interest in healthcare businesses has soared during the pandemic as investors search out innovators in areas like virtual and telemedicine. As Cathy notes, the technological innovation that COVID-19 has necessitated is likely to change the sector for the long term. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 25: Buying In Rather Than Buying Out: A Partnership Model of Private Equity



With Charlie Gifford, Senior Partner at New Heritage Capital, Boston, Mass. Joining Mario Nigro for this podcast is Charlie Gifford, Senior Partner at New Heritage Capital, which he co-founded in 2006. New Heritage focuses on founder-owned midmarket enterprises, including Canadian companies, partnering with them on a non-control basis. This "leveraged buy-in" approach focuses on growth-minded businesses looking for well-resourced and experienced support to reach their potential. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 24 - Pandemic M&A: Where We've Been and What 2022 May Bring



With Chris Hutchinson, Partner at EY specializing in private client transaction advisory services Our guest for this episode is Chris Hutchinson, Partner in EY's M&A advisory practice. During the pandemic, high valuations and owner fatigue have created the busiest transactional climate in many years. The strong consumer products sector that Chris is seeing is driven by major changes in online buying behaviour that are likely to endure. Even so, supply chain and interest rate issues could affect the market in 2022. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 23: M&A Trends in the Food & Beverage Sector



With Paul Hamam, Partner and Senior Managing Director, Corporate Finance, Deloitte Canada Joining us for this podcast is Paul Hamam, a partner at Deloitte Canada and leader of its consumer industry corporate finance practice. Food and beverage businesses, heavily affected by the pandemic, have been a focus of recent M&A activity. As Paul notes, valuation uncertainty in the food sector, where the "new normal" for post-COVID consumer dining habits is still unclear, creates interesting transactional challenges for deal teams. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 22 - From Small Business to National Brand: A CEO's Reflections



With Robin Kovitz, President and CEO of Baskits Inc. Robin Kovitz joins Mario Nigro to discuss her experience as CEO of Baskits Inc., the Canadian gift-basket business that she acquired in 2014. With a background in private equity, Robin has guided Baskits Inc. from its origins as a small catalogue-based retailer to a multichannel business with a growing emphasis on digital. This success, as she notes, has been predicated on focusing on people - employees and customers alike - and trusting that growth and profit will follow. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 21: What is Driving Today's High Valuations and Can It Continue?



With Dr. Howard Johnson, Canadian Market Leader at Duff & Phelps Mario's guest is Howard Johnson, Canadian Market Leader at Duff & Phelps and managing director in its M&A Advisory practice. A veteran of the Canadian midmarket and a valuation expert, Howard believes that today's high valuations and (often) double-digit multiples are likely to persist since many public companies and PE firms are cash-rich and eager to invest. Tax reform and the uncertainty of pandemic-era earnings analysis may emerge as complicating factors, however. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 20: What Does A Tech-focused U.S. Private Equity Firm See In Canada?



With Doyl Burkett, Managing Partner, Integrity Growth Partners Doyl Burkett, Managing Partner of Los Angeles-based Integrity Growth Partners, joins Mario Nigro to discuss PE investments in the software and tech-enabled business services space. Integrity typically invests $10-40m in founder-owned-and-operated businesses, often taking non-controlling positions. Doyl's strategic focus on "underserved geographies" has generated many opportunities across Canada. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 19: Scaling Canada's Smaller Successful Companies: A New Solution to an Old Challenge



With George Rossolatos, CEO of Canadian Business Growth Fund Joining Mario Nigro is George Rossolatos, CEO of Toronto-based Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), a private equity investor that takes minority stakes in Canadian companies, typically those in the $10-25m revenue range, working with them to promote long-term growth. CBGF was created in 2018, with George as Founding CEO, in response to concerns that Canada needs to get better at growing its successful startups into strong midmarket players. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 18: Exiting Ownership But Not Leadership: Staying On As CEO Post-Sale



With Jeffrey D. Carubba, CEO of Arzon Limited, Burlington, Ontario This episode features Jeffrey Carubba, CEO and former co-owner of Arzon, a light manufacturing business. In 2019, after many successful years, Jeff and his partner decided to enter a sale process. After pandemic-related delays, a deal was done with Jeff remaining as CEO of the reinvigorated business. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 17 - The Life of a CEO in a Small to Medium Sized Business: A View From the Trenches



With Steve Divitkos, Entrepreneur and Former CEO of Microdea Inc. Mario Nigro's guest Steve Divitkos is a CEO who successfully transformed and sold a midmarket IT business. Steve's current project is his "In The Trenches" blog and podcast, which focuses on real-life challenges facing leaders of small and medium-sized businesses. He shares some of his ideas on CEO success along with his views about the current state of the market. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 16 - The Factors Shaping Midmarket M&A in Canada: A Banker's Perspective



With Robert Hickey, Managing Director and Head of Mid Market M&A at RBC In this edition of the podcast, Robert Hickey of RBC discusses the dynamics of pandemic-era midmarket M&A. While Canada's long-term private equity growth has continued, producing an abundance of available capital and attractive valuations, some midmarket deals are running up against capacity issues among buyer due diligence teams and professional services providers. Another development that Robert and the RBC team are seeing is that border controls are shifting the buyer pool significantly toward Canadian entities. Generally, however, the market is strong and promises to remain so for the immediate future. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 15 - In for the Duration: Today's Midmarket from the Perspective of a Long-term PE Investor.



With Andrea Nickel, Managing Director, Celina Capital Corp., Toronto Andrea Nickel of Celina Capital joins Mario Nigro to discuss Celina's experiences during the pandemic. Founded in 2017, Celina is a long-term midmarket value investor that partners with management teams, generating results in the form of cash flow rather than quick exits. Business in the first half of 2021 has been brisk, as the pandemic continues to spur seller activity across all sectors. While interest rates are a wild card, Andrea believes that the market is likely to remain robust for the foreseeable future. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 14 - Canada's Midmarket: Accelerating Growth as Available Capital Increases With Stephen Jakob, Founder and Managing Partner, Osprey Capital Partners, Toronto This podcast features Stephen Jakob, co-founder of Osprey Capital Partners, advisors to families and shareholders selling mid-sized businesses. Over the past 20 years, growing private equity activity has substantially increased available capital in Canada's midmarket. According to Stephen, the pandemic has only exacerbated this trend, as numerous search funds, unfunded sponsors and U.S. funds join the hunt for Canadian acquisitions, with bidding wars now commonplace for even relatively small businesses. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 13 - Financial Diligence: A View from the Front Lines With Damiano Peluso, Partner, Transaction Services, KPMG, Toronto Damiano Peluso of KPMG joins Mario Nigro to discuss how financial due diligence has been affected by the pandemic. Some of the changes are practical, such as fewer face-to-face meetings and an inability to work on-site. Others are more substantive, as advisors develop new approaches to disentangle COVID-related issues from those that reflect longer-term strengths and weaknesses in the seller's business. Looking forward, Damiano sees continuing strength in the M&A market over the next 12 months. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 12 - Private Equity and the North American Distribution Sector With Jay Greyson, Co-Founder and Partner, Supply Chain Equity Partners, Tampa, FL Our guest on this podcast is Jay Greyson of Tampa-based Supply Chain Equity Partners (SCEP), the only North American PE firm that invests exclusively in the supply chain/distribution sector. Jay discusses how pandemic-related disruptions, baby-boomer retirements and impending capital gains tax changes in the U.S. are bringing many companies to market. Canada is a significant part of SCEP's portfolio and the firm continues to pursue opportunities north of the border. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 11 - Canada's Growing Midmarket Tech Sector: Insights and Outlook With Shivalika Handa, Managing Director, PwC Corporate Finance Shivalika Handa, a corporate finance advisor and leader of PwC Canada's technology transactions group, joins Mario Nigro in this podcast. From a technology M&A perspective, the pandemic sharply accelerated a longer-term trend of international investor interest in Canada's tech sector, including the country's fintech, healthcare and AI clusters. Shivalika notes that this improved access to foreign capital has lessened pressures to relocate to the U.S., with the result that Canadian tech companies are growing in place, producing more midmarket players and new M&A opportunities. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 10 - Pandemic Selling: An Investment Banker's Perspective on Canadian Midmarket M&A With Christian Davis, Managing Director, Midmarket Investment Banking Group, CIBC In this episode, Mario Nigro speaks with CIBC's Christian Davis about the trends he's seeing in Canadian midmarket M&A. The remarkable sell-side strength of the pandemic era appears to be based on a combination of long-term and pandemic-specific factors. In Christian's view, activity is likely to remain robust over the medium term, with rising inflation being one "red flag" that he and his team are watching closely. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 9: PE Investing in Residential Real Estate Development With Sasha Cucuz, CEO of Greybrook Securities, Toronto Sasha Cucuz joins us to discuss private equity in the real estate context. His company, Toronto-based Greybrook Securities, makes private equity investments in residential real estate development projects in Southern Ontario and across North America. Greybrook is actively involved in managing the projects in collaboration with developers. Sasha provides his insight into the direction of the residential real estate market and discusses new opportunities, notably in the area of healthy building interiors, that have emerged during the pandemic. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 8: Bridging the Small Business "Tech Gap": A Unique Investment Approach With Dr. Afsheen Afshar, Founder and Managing Member of Pilot Wave Holdings Our guest in this podcast is Dr. Afsheen Afshar, founder of New York-based Pilot Wave Holdings. Focusing on smaller midmarket companies, Pilot Wave invests not only capital but also AI and other advanced technology expertise into its portfolio businesses. As an MD/PhD from Stanford University, Afsheen spent a number of years leading the data science divisions of top U.S. financial firms before moving into his current role. His recent experience includes Pilot Wave's first deal in Canada, which he and Mario Nigro discuss before turning to the overall state and direction of the deal market. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 7: Turning a Regional Canadian Business into a Continent-wide Innovator With Rob Cherun, CEO of Stealth Monitoring In this podcast, Mario Nigro is joined by Rob Cherun, an Ottawa native and CEO of Stealth Monitoring, a success story of Canadian entrepreneurship. They discuss the company's expansion from regional business to significant player in the U.S. and Canadian commercial video surveillance markets, as well as its future possibilities. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 6 - Private Equity Without a Permanent Fund: The Argyle Capital Approach With Mark MacPherson, Co-Founder and Partner, Argyle Capital Partners Inc., Toronto Mark MacPherson is co-founder and partner of Argyle Capital Partners Inc., a Toronto-based midmarket firm. In this podcast, he and Mario Nigro discuss Argyle's approach of raising capital for each specific deal rather than creating a pool of committed capital and finding ways to deploy it, as well as the company's response to the pandemic. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 5: Opportunities at the Lower End of the Midmarket With Glen Silvestri, Sage Capital Partners, Toronto Glen Silvestri, co-founder and managing partner of Toronto-based Sage Capital Partners, joins us to discuss his company's experiences as an investor in businesses at the lower end of the Canadian midmarket. While there are challenges to working in this neglected market niche, there are also many rewards. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 4: Investing in Canada during the Pandemic: A U.S. Private Equity Perspective With Chip Chaikin, Partner, Blue Point Capital Partners, Cleveland, Ohio Chip Chaikin, whose Ohio-based firm is about 20% invested in Canada, discusses the challenge of looking for deals and managing relations with portfolio companies across a closed border and refers to some of the differences in the pandemic response in Canada and the United States. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 3: Midmarket/Entrepreneurial M&A Advisory in the Pandemic With Alan Chettiar, Partner, M&A Advisory, FirePower Capital Alan Chettiar discusses the resilience he has seen, as an advisor to midmarket entrepreneurs, over the past year. The software sector has been strong throughout the period and most other sectors are now back on track, as buyers begin to price deals on a post-Covid basis. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud

Episode 2: Midmarket Lending: A Banker's Perspective With Ross Thomas, District VP, TD Commercial Banking, Mississauga, Ont. Ross Thomas is involved in midmarket lending and discusses what he has been seeing in the Mississauga-Etobicoke (Toronto-area) market, which is home to many industrial and logistics companies, during the pandemic. Transition management and succession planning have continued to be busy. Spotify | Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | SoundCloud