Robin Kovitz joins Mario Nigro to discuss her experience as CEO of Baskits Inc., the Canadian gift-basket business that she acquired in 2014. With a background in private equity, Robin has guided Baskits Inc. from its origins as a small catalogue-based retailer to a multichannel business with a growing emphasis on digital. This success, as she notes, has been predicated on focusing on people – employees and customers alike – and trusting that growth and profit will follow.

