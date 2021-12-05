ARTICLE

Joining us for this podcast is Paul Hamam, a partner at Deloitte Canada and leader of its consumer industry corporate finance practice. Food and beverage businesses, heavily affected by the pandemic, have been a focus of recent M&A activity. As Paul notes, valuation uncertainty in the food sector, where the "new normal" for post-COVID consumer dining habits is still unclear, creates interesting transactional challenges for deal teams.

