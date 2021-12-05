ARTICLE

Our guest for this episode is Chris Hutchinson, Partner in EY's M&A advisory practice. During the pandemic, high valuations and owner fatigue have created the busiest transactional climate in many years. The strong consumer products sector that Chris is seeing is driven by major changes in online buying behaviour that are likely to endure. Even so, supply chain and interest rate issues could affect the market in 2022.

