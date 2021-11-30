Sharing insights from our experience with numerous open-ended private market funds while representing both general partners/sponsors (GPs) and limited partners/investors (LPs) in Canada and the United States, the third and final instalment of our three-part series on open-ended private market funds sets out some of the pros and cons from the perspective of GPs around leveraging this increasingly popular fund type1.

Open-ended funds are increasingly being sought after by players in the private equity space as a long-term option to raise and invest capital. This fund type is seen by many as an attractive alternative to traditional fund types with applicability for long-maturity income-generating assets like infrastructure and real estate (learn more about open-ended funds and real estate in our article here). With infrastructure and real estate emerging as key sectors for investment in the post-pandemic economic mix in North America, we are likely to see open-ended funds rise further in popularity.