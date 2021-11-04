ARTICLE

Canada: Episode 20: What Does A Tech-focused U.S. Private Equity Firm See In Canada?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Doyl Burkett, Managing Partner of Los Angeles-based Integrity Growth Partners, joins Mario Nigro to discuss PE investments in the software and tech-enabled business services space. Integrity typically invests $10-40m in founder-owned-and-operated businesses, often taking non-controlling positions. Doyl's strategic focus on "underserved geographies" has generated many opportunities across Canada.

self<br /> <br />

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.