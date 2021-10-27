ARTICLE

On October 20, 2021, Ganfeng Lithium announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ganfeng Lithium Netherlands CO.,B.V., had completed its acquisition of the remaining 8.58% shares that it did not already own in Litio Minera Argentina S.A. from joint venture partner International Lithium Corp.

The transaction amount was US$3.178 million, consisting of a net cash consideration of US$10 million being US$13.17 million less principal and interest on an exploration loan of US$3.17 million.

Linda Hogg of Gowling WLG advised Ganfeng Lithium with respect to this acquisition.

