Congratulations to Lynx Equity Limited on its acquisition of Sorrento Lighthouse Market, a community destination for groceries, liquor, and tobacco located in Sorrento, BC. The addition of Sorrento Lighthouse Market extends the Lynx grocery footprint in western Canada, adding to Blind Bay Village Grocer.

Brian Temins and Marco Lippi of Minden Gross LLP's Business Law Group acted on behalf of Lynx Equity Limited.

For the media release, click here:

https://www.lynxequity.com/lynx-is-pleased-to-announce-the-synergistic-acquisition-of-the-sorrento-lighthouse-market/

