Wesbell Technologies and Wesbell Investment Recovery ("Wesbell"), a leading Canadian telecommunications services provider, closed a significant equity investment in the company led by FirePower Equity, with Crédit Mutuel Equity and Trilogy Capital.

FirePower Equity is the Private Equity arm of FirePower Capital. FirePower Capital invests in, lends to, and advises Canada's entrepreneurs by helping them complete mission-critical transactions.

Minden Gross LLP acted as FirePower's legal advisors, with a team led by Brian Temins – Business Law, and with Samantha Prasad – Tax, Melodie Eng – Commercial Leasing, Andrew Zinman – Employment and Labour, and Ryan Chua and Colin Loney – Business Law.

For the media release, click here: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/wesbell-secures-private-equity-sponsorship-from-firepower-equity-credit-mutuel-equity-and-trilogy-capital-875325903.html