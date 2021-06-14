ARTICLE

On June 3, 2021, Canada's largest non-bank mortgage originator M3 Group announced its acquisition of Toronto-based Pinch Financial.

Founded in 2017, Pinch provides a digital mortgage platform that allows both real estate and mortgage brokers to automate and accelerate the borrower qualification process.

The acquisition continues to reinforce M3's status as the clear leader for brokers in the tech race as the financial services sector undergoes unprecedented customer-centric acceleration.

BLG represented M3 Group with a team led by Stefan Timms that included Kyle Denomme, Ben Fenech, Jeff Mitchell, Donna Spagnolo, Genevieve Bergeron, Robert Deane, Pascale Dionne, Eloise Gratton, Steve Suarez.

