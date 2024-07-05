Hull On Estates Podcast – #694 – Ontario Superior Court Of Justice – Modernizing The Justice System

This week on Hull on Estates, Doreen So and Margarita Grup review the key developments and modernization initiatives that were outlined in the 2019-2023 report from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, including future initiatives for further digitalization of our system in an effort to improve access to justice.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.