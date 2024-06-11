ARTICLE
11 June 2024

TAS Podcast: Friends Who Argue

FR
Fogler, Rubinoff LLP

Contributor

Fogler, Rubinoff LLP logo
For more than 40 years, we have invested in the success of each of our clients, leading them toward the achievement of their business and legal goals. The team focused nature of our firm means that clients benefit from our collective experience and the tailored approach we bring to each matter. At Fogler, Rubinoff LLP we pride ourselves on our exceptional client service, resourcefulness, and our entrepreneurial spirit. With expertise in over twenty areas of practice and across numerous industries, we see ourselves as a centralized resource for our clients. Our clients include financial institutions, publicly traded corporations, securities dealers, emerging companies, construction companies, real estate developers and lenders, franchisors, First Nations, and family-owned enterprises and individuals. To learn more about how we can assist with your business and legal needs visit: foglers.com.
Explore
Don't miss out on this compelling discussion moderated by Teodora (Prpa) Obradovic. Tune in to the latest episode of the TAS Podcast, Friends Who Argue, featuring The Hon. George R. Strathy...
Canada Law Department Performance
Photo of Teodora (Prpa) Obradovic
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Don't miss out on this compelling discussion moderated by Teodora (Prpa) Obradovic. Tune in to the latest episode of the TAS Podcast, Friends Who Argue, featuring The Hon. George R. Strathy, former Chief Justice of Ontario. Gain invaluable insights on mental health in the legal profession and the challenges of the Right to Disconnect policy. This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the well-being of legal professionals and the evolving landscape of our field.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Teodora (Prpa) Obradovic
Teodora (Prpa) Obradovic
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More