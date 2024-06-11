Don't miss out on this compelling discussion moderated by Teodora (Prpa) Obradovic. Tune in to the latest episode of the TAS Podcast, Friends Who Argue, featuring The Hon. George R. Strathy, former Chief Justice of Ontario. Gain invaluable insights on mental health in the legal profession and the challenges of the Right to Disconnect policy. This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the well-being of legal professionals and the evolving landscape of our field.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.