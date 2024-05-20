ARTICLE
20 May 2024

Episode 075: Cultural Responsiveness And Humility With Aaron Palmer (Podcast)

Brenda Agnew, your host, engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Aaron Palmer, the owner of Palmer Wellness and Rehab and an occupational therapist.
Brenda Agnew, your host, engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Aaron Palmer, the owner of Palmer Wellness and Rehab and an occupational therapist. They delve into the vital subjects of cultural responsiveness and humility, offering valuable insights and suggestions on how to exercise humility and achieve a better understanding of people from different cultural backgrounds.

