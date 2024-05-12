Transitioning From Law School To Articling

The transition from law school to articling is ripe with both eagerness and trepidation. As I reflect on my own experience, I'm reminded of the uncertainties I faced and the invaluable lessons that I've been left with.

The reality is that most law students enter articling with limited work experience and/or exposure to a law firm (with the exception of a 2L summer role, if so fortunate). This can harbour feelings of inferiority and "imposter syndrome" which I am all too familiar with as a first-generation professional. This is not a unique feeling – the move from student to professional is significant. That is why we all must stick together and share our experiences and advice.

The following are my tips for a successful transition from the law school classroom to articling at a law firm.

CELEBRATE YOURSELF!

The transition to articles necessitates the completion of law school and is definitely a cause for celebration. If you find yourself with some downtime between the bar exams and the start of articles, take advantage of it! Whether it's taking a trip, reconnecting with loved ones, pursuing a neglected hobby, or simply relaxing, be sure to appreciate your well-deserved break. However you choose, ensuring you are refreshed and rejuvenated will set you up for success during your articles.

EMBRACE MENTORSHIP

Mentorship plays a pivotal role in your articling term. While some firms have structured mentorship programs, others may not offer such formal arrangements. Regardless of what your firm offers, actively embrace mentorship and seek guidance from experienced lawyers within your network.

This can begin prior to articles. Feel free to reach out to younger lawyers within your firm or network who can serve as informal mentors. These individuals are within arms reach of where you are now and can offer valuable insights into what you should expect. Don't hesitate to initiate these conversations – it's likely they've already been primed to expect your questions!

Even if your firm does offer a mentorship program, it's essential not to rely solely on your designated mentor to drive the engagement. Remember, mentorship is a two-way street. While your mentor is there to offer guidance and support, it's up to you to actively seek out opportunities for interaction and learning. Take the initiative to schedule regular meetings or discussions to delve into specific areas of interest or seek advice on challenging issues you encounter. By demonstrating initiative and a genuine eagerness to learn, you will foster a more meaningful and productive mentorship relationship.

TIME MANAGEMENT

Unlike the structured schedules of law school, articling lacks a predictable routine. With various demands vying for attention, prioritization and adept time management skills become paramount. Setting achievable goals and efficiently managing tasks amidst tight deadlines is vital. Embrace organizational tools such as calendars, task lists, or time-blocking methods to streamline your workflow. Find what works for you early on so you will be prepared to hit the ground running when the pressure builds.

PRIORITIZE WELLNESS

It will be all too easy to forget to care for yourself during articling but habits build over time. Long hours and demanding workloads can take a toll on both your physical and mental health. Prioritize self-care activities such as exercise, mindfulness, and adequate sleep. Whether it's spending time with loved ones (pets or people), pursuing hobbies (new or old), or simply taking a break to recharge, prioritizing this early will build the habit. This will only serve to benefit you.

If you had a hobby during law school, keep it! Remember that you are in this for the long haul, and taking care of yourself is essential for your longevity and happiness in the profession.

Do not hesitate to seek support from colleagues or professional resources if needed. If you receive group health benefits through your articling term, be sure to look into what services are available to you.

APPROACHING ASSIGNMENTS

Approaching assignments with thorough preparation is key to delivering high-quality work. When assigned work, be sure that you do the following, at a minimum:

Take the time to meet with the lawyer to get full instructions, to understand what is required of you and what role the assignment plays in the life of the file, what the deadline is for the assignment, and to ask questions.

Be realistic with deadlines and the amount of time required to accomplish a task.

Take notes during your meeting with your assigning lawyer.

Enter your assignment into a tracking log or task list.

If drafting – find a sufficient precedent to assist.

If research – find an applicable treatise as a starting point.

Ask questions if you find yourself lost – do not go blindly into the assignment or wait until the last minute to seek clarification.

Admit your mistakes immediately.

Proofread! Proofread! Proofread!

Ask for feedback when the work is completed – but do not expect to receive feedback for each assignment you have submitted.

EMPHASIZE LEARNING OVER PERFECTION

Like many of my peers, I approached articling with a mix of excitement and apprehension. However, I quickly learned to embrace the unknown and view it as an opportunity for growth and exploration. This is a time when you will make mistakes. I say this not to scare you but to remind you that articling is a time to learn . Instead of striving for perfection, focus on learning from your experiences, whether they are successes or setbacks.

SUPPORT FELLOW ARTICLING STUDENTS

Your articles are a period of growth and exploration. Do not view your law school peers and fellow students in your firm as competition but rather as a support system. By nurturing a culture of mutual assistance and encouragement, you not only enhance your own experience but also contribute to the collective success of your cohort. Throughout my articles, the support and assistance of the other articling students in the firm made all the difference. They proofread my assignments, provided words of encouragement, offered a listening ear, and engaged in open dialogue to broaden my perspective. We built each other up so that we could succeed together .

Your peers are not only your support system during articling but also potential future colleagues and contacts in the legal field. Building strong relationships with them now can pave the way for valuable networking opportunities and professional connections down the line.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I look back on my articles fondly. Our student cohort evolved into my trusted allies and friends, and the firm truly felt like a second home. It may feel as though you are not ready for this next step, but the reality is that everyone feels that way. Let it bond you to your peers and drive you to succeed.

The trick is to foster meaningful relationships, work hard, seek opportunities, and HAVE FUN.

You will be fine, I promise.

