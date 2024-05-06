ARTICLE

One of the most exciting aspects of working in litigation is that no two days are the same. This is especially true for an articling student. While each day is different, this blog post will summarize a recent typical work day of mine.

8:00 am – Arrive – I usually arrive at the office at this time every day. I always start my work day by checking my emails and reviewing my list of upcoming deadlines and key dates.

8:15 am – Task #1 – Once I finish responding to emails and setting up my to-do list for the day, I begin my first task of the day: legal research! Writing research memoranda is a very common assignment for a student. I have completed over a dozen research memoranda so far in my articles. Honing this skill is essential for a student, as it requires you to think critically, evaluate ideas, and form persuasive arguments. Today, the subject of my research is a costs issue.

10:30 am – Snack – After I submit my research findings to the assigning lawyer, I head to the office kitchen to check out today's snack selection.

10:35 am – Task #2 – I now turn my attention to my next assignment, which involves preparing a chart that compares a defence medical report medical records of our client, the plaintiff. The aim is to identify any inaccuracies contained in the report. Interestingly, the report contains numerous falsities so I summarize these for the assigning lawyer. This takes the rest of the morning, as the medical records are lengthy.

12:00 pm – Client Meeting – I head to a boardroom to attend a meeting with a client. I will be preparing a statement of defence for the client so it's important that I get a complete understanding of her side of the story.

1:00 pm – Lunch – I head to the kitchen with another articling student to eat lunch. We catch up on our weekends and chat about file work. There is a steep learning curve with articling so I am very grateful to have other people going through the same process that can offer support and guidance.

1:30 pm – Task #2 – I head back to my desk to continue preparing the summary chart.

3:30 pm – Task #3 – I receive an email letting me know that I can get started with preparing materials for a motion to dismiss an action for delay. The motion materials take priority over the chart today given the upcoming filing deadline. For this motion, I am drafting an affidavit, factum, and compendium.

5:30 pm – Wrap-Up – At the end of the workday, I usually return to my emails and my to-do list to make sure that all urgent matters have been dealt with. I also take some time to set up my to-do list for the next day. Finally, I review my dockets for the day and sign off.

5:45 pm – Head Home! – I head home for the evening.

