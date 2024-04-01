self

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Adrienne Patterson to today's episode.

Adrienne is a former client who will share her experience working with the Gluckstein family.

Adrienne participated in the Compassion Fatigue Conference of 2023, where she presented her story. Adrienne courageously shares her journey from recovering from a head injury and losing her career, to becoming a victim of sexual assault perpetrated by one of her physicians.

Adrienne found her strength and purpose in speaking up for all of those who could not.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.