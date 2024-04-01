Canada:
Episode 072: The Power Of Talking With Adrienne Patterson (Podcast)
01 April 2024
Gluckstein Lawyers
Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Adrienne
Patterson to today's episode.
Adrienne is a former client who will share her experience
working with the Gluckstein family.
Adrienne participated in the Compassion Fatigue Conference of
2023, where she presented her story. Adrienne courageously shares
her journey from recovering from a head injury and losing her
career, to becoming a victim of sexual assault perpetrated by one
of her physicians.
Adrienne found her strength and purpose in speaking up for all
of those who could not.
