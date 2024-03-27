On March 15, 2024, FASHIONPHILE, the leading resale e-commerce platform in pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, announced it had purchased the assets of Two Authenticators Inc. (2a), a Montréal-based wholesale distributor of authenticated, pre-owned luxury vintage.

Fred Mannella, co-founder and CEO of 2a and former co-founder and Chief Development Officer of LXRandCo, Inc. will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Wholesale at FASHIONPHILE, reporting to Ben Hemminger, co-founder and CEO.

Founded in 2021, 2a supports luxury vintage retail B2B operations in Canada and the U.S. with more than 20 partners across e-commerce, physical stores, and omnichannel retail, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan.

The transaction follows FASHIONPHILE's brand acquisition of LXR in 2023 and will further optimize FASHIONPHILE's ability to expand its B2B wholesale and omnichannel operations on an international scale.

