Neurodiversity Celebration Week - Working With ADHD (Podcast)
21 March 2024
Bereskin & Parr LLP
Join us as we support Neurodiversity Celebration Week. In this
podcast, partner Micheline Gravelle
chats with partner Bhupinder Randhawa
about his views and experiences in working with ADHD in a law firm
environment.
