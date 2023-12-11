Lawson Lundell lawyer Michelle Casey was interviewed on the PodBean podcast hosted by LexisNexis Canada. Michelle was interviewed alongside her co-authors James T. Casey and Jason Kully about their book 'The Law of Regulatory Investigations in Canada.' They also discussed hot topics relating to the law of regulatory investigations, including the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and investigative powers.

Their book covers a wide range of regulatory contexts, including professional discipline, police discipline, securities, financial regulation, environmental, occupational health and safety, privacy, human rights, competition law, and more. It puts a multi-disciplinary focus on the legal issues that arise during regulatory investigations.

Michelle is an associate in Lawson Lundell's Environmental & Regulatory, and Litigation & Dispute Resolution Groups. Michelle's regulatory practice focuses on environmental, public utility, and occupational health and safety matters. Michelle has experience advising on provincial and federal regulatory regimes, environmental assessments and compliance, and defence of regulatory penalty matters.

Listen to the full podcast here.

For more details on the book and to purchase, click here.

