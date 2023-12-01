Legislation for the period 11/09 to 11/22

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-58 An Act to amend the Canada Labour Code and the Canada Industrial Relations Board Regulations, 2012 C-316 An Act to amend the Department of Canadian Heritage Act (Court Challenges Program)

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-15 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act



Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 22, 2023:

Accessible Canada Act

SI/2023-72 Order Designating the Minister of State (Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities) as the Minister for the Purposes of the Accessible Canada Act

Broadcasting Act

SOR/2023-239 Order Issuing Directions to the CRTC (Sustainable and Equitable Broadcasting Regulatory Framework)

Business Development Bank of Canada Act

Financial Administration Act

SI/2023-73 Order Designating the Minister of Small Business and Tourism as the Designated Minister for the purposes of the Business Development Bank of Canada Act and as the appropriate Minister with respect to the Business Development Bank of Canada for the purposes of the Financial Administration Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

Canada Student Loans Act

SOR/2023-227 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-232 Order 2023-66-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2023-233 Order 2023-87-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2023-234 Order 2023-112-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Excise Act, 2001

SOR/2023-242 Regulations Amending the Regulations Relieving Special Duty on Certain Tobacco Products and the Regulations Respecting Prescribed Brands of Manufactured Tobacco and Prescribed Cigarettes

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2023-240 Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Retail Payment Activities Act

SOR/2023-229 Retail Payment Activities Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-235 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2023-236 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2023-237 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2023-238 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:

Species at Risk Act

Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations

Pay Equity Act

Regulations Amending the Pay Equity Regulations (Administrative Monetary Penalties and Technical Amendments)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Certain Products Containing Toxic Substances Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:

Canada Student Loans Regulations

Interest rates

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for four genetically modified fish

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. DGSO-003-23 — Consultation on Amending CPC-2-0-20 — Radio Frequency (RF) Fields — Signs and Access Control

Notice No. DGSO-004-23 — Decision on Amendments to Requirements for Spectrum Licensees to Submit Technical Information about Sites

Notice No. SMSE-013-23 — Publication of SRSP-303.65, Issue 3, and SRSP-521, Issue 1

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Treasury Board Secretariat

Targeted Regulatory Reviews — Request for stakeholder comments

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Alan CA Inc. — Letters patent of continuance

Central 1 Trust Company — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 818010738RR0001] (Erratum)

Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 893960013RR0001] (Erratum)

Revocation of registration of a charity [Voluntary, 107772352RR0001] (Erratum)

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

Notice of suspension of Fundamental Decision of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-013

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 806662805RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 863272472RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-014

Species at Risk Act

Description of critical habitat of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies Western and Eastern populations in Kootenay National Park of Canada



Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 8 Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2023:

Pipeline Act

Alta Reg 125-2023 Pipeline Rules



British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 47 Housing Statutes (Transit- Oriented Areas) Amendment Act, 2023 48 Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2023



Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 14, 2023:

Environmental Assessment Act

BC Reg 234/2023 Enacts Required Consent (Red Chris Porphyry Copper-Gold Mine Amendments) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 21, 2023:

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 236/2023 Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation

Royal Assents

November 08, 2023

Bill 28, Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023 — Chapter No. 35

Bill 29, Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 33

Bill 31, Emergency and Disaster Management Act — Chapter No. 37

Bill 33, Pension Benefits Standards Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 34

Bill 34, Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act — Chapter No. 40

Bill 37, Crime Victim Assistance Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 36

Bill 38, International Credentials Recognition Act — Chapter No. 39

Bill 40, School Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 38

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 61 An Act to Amend The Pension Benefits Act, 1997



Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income and Employment Support Act

NLR 84/23 Income and Employment Support Regulations (Amendment)

Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022

NLR 85/23 Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Administrative Regulations (Amendment)

Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 86/23 Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)



Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 17, 2023:

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 197/2023 Venture Capital Tax Credit Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 194/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 196/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 192/2023 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 193/2023 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment



Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 26 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act 27 An Act to Repeal the Area Development Act 28 Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act 29 An Act to Amend the Engineers and Geoscientists Act 30 An Act to Amend the Revolving Funds Act 34 Write-Off of Assets and Debts Act, 2022-2023 35 An Act Respecting the Constituencies of Nunavut 36 An Act to Amend the Nunavut Elections Act and the Plebiscites Act



Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 138 An Act to amend the Change of Name Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act 149 An Act to amend various statutes with respect to employment and labour and other matters 150 An Act to enact the Official Plan Adjustments Act, 2023 and to amend the Planning Act with respect to remedies 151 An Act to amend various statutes regarding infrastructure 153 An Act to amend the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012



Regulations / Règlements

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 339/23 Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23 O Reg 340/23 Termination and Severance of Employment, amending O Reg 288/01

Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010

O Reg 342/23 General, amending O Reg 389/10

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 338/23 Environmental Penalties, amending O Reg 222/07

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 341/23 Community Net Metering Projects, amending O Reg 679/21

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 343/23 General, amending O Reg 329/04



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Bill 150, Planning Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023

November 16, 2023

The Planning Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Comments by December 16, 2023

Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021

November 16, 2023

Proposed amendments to O Reg 436/22 Definitions and Prescribed Provisions under the Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021 — Comments by December 7, 2023

Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2023

November 22, 2023

Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012 under the Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2023 — Comments by December 22, 2023

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

November 22, 2023

Regulatory amendments to clarify program requirements and improve program efficiency for Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) and GHG Reporting programs — Comments by January 6, 2024

Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2023

November 16, 2023

Proposed Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2023 - Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2 — Comments by December 31, 2023

Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015

November 22, 2023

Proposed Amendments to O Reg 212/17 under the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015 ("IMCO Act") — Comments by January 6, 2024

Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development

November 10, 2023

Military Spousal and Veteran Employment Challenges in Ontario — Comments by December 27, 2023

Orders In Council

Stronger, Healthier Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2017, SO 2017, c 8

Schedule 22, sections 1-5, which amend the Nursing Act, 1991, in force December 4, 2023 (OIC 1604/2023)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 15 An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act 19 Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act 20 Public Guardian and Trustee Act 21 Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act 22 An Act to Amend the Legal Profession Act (No. 2) 23 An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act 24 Government Reorganization Act 25 An Act to Amend the Agricultural Insurance Act 26 An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act (No. 2) 27 An Act to Amend the Archaeology Act 28 Mental Health Act 29 An Act to Amend the Amusement Devices Act 30 An Act to Amend the Police Act (No. 2) 31 An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act 32 Child, Youth and Family Services Act 33 An Act to Amend the Adoption Act 34 An Act to Amend the Intercountry Adoption (Hague Convention) Act 35 An Act to Amend the Off-Highway Vehicle Act 36 An Act to Amend the Workers Compensation Act 37 An Act to Amend the Municipal Government Act 38 Loan Act 2023 39 An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act 40 An Act to Amend the Planning Act (No. 2) 106 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act 107 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act (No. 2)



Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-951 Counselling Therapists Regulations, amendment



Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Change of Name Act, SPEI 2021, c 5

Act, except section 7, in force November 18, 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 39 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la fiscalité municipale et d'autres dispositions législatives 40 Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice 41 Loi édictant la Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments et modifiant diverses dispositions en matière de transition énergétique 43 Loi sur l'apostille des documents destinés à être produits dans un État étranger partie à la Convention de La Haye du 5 octobre 1961 supprimant l'exigence de la légalisation des actes publics étrangers

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 39 An Act to amend the Act respecting municipal taxation and other legislative provisions 40 An Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance 41 An Act to enact the Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings and to amend various provisions regarding energy transition 43 An Act respecting Apostilles for documents to be produced in a foreign State party to the Hague Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents



Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 novembre 2023:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 1616-2023 Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative à la protection des travailleurs domestiques dans le cadre de la modalité chèque emploi-service



Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 15, 2023:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 1616-2023 Regulation respecting the implementation of an agreement on protection for domestic workers under the service employment paycheque framework



Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 novembre 2023:

Code de procédure civile

Code de procédure pénale

Loi sur le paiement de certains témoins

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les indemnités et les allocations payables aux témoins cités à comparaître devant les cours de justice

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 22, 2023:

Code of Civil Procedure

Code of Penal Procedure

Act respecting payment of certain witnesses

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting indemnities and allowances payable to witnesses summoned before courts of justice

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 novembre 2023:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2023-17 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d'inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-17 du ministre des Finances



Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 15, 2023:

Securities Act

MO 2023-17 Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2023-17 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

9 novembre 2023

Loi nº 28, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la mise en marché des produits agricoles, alimentaires et de la pêche et la Loi sur les producteurs agricoles — Chapitre nº 26

Assents

November 9, 2023

Bill 28, An Act to amend the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish products and the Farm Producers Act — Chapter No. 26

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 147 An Act to amend The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act 148 An Act respecting Films, repealing certain Acts and making consequential amendments to another Act 149 An Act respecting Franchises 150 An Act to amend The Securities Act, 1988 151 An Act to amend The SaskEnergy Act respecting the distribution of natural gas in Saskatchewan



Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 10, 2023:

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 99/2023 The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2023

The King's Bench Act

Sask Reg 100/2023 The King's Bench Regulations

The Small Claims Act, 2016

Sask Reg 101/2023 The Small Claims Amendment Regulations, 2023



Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 10, 2023:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench

Chamber Sitting

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

General Application Practice Directive No. 1 — Cancellation of Practice Directives Issued Prior to July 1, 2013

General Application Practice Directive No. 2 — Filing Copies of Authorities

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 17, 2023:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Civil Practice Directive No. 1 — E-Discovery Guidelines

Yukon / Yukon

Proclamations / Proclamations

Yukon Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2023:

Missing Persons Act, SY 2017, c 13

Act in force October 16, 2023 (OIC 2023/134)

