Legislation for the period 11/09 to 11/22
Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Canada Labour Code and the Canada Industrial Relations Board Regulations, 2012
|
An Act to amend the Department of Canadian Heritage Act (Court Challenges Program)
Senate / Sénat
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 22, 2023:
Accessible Canada Act
|
SI/2023-72
|
Order Designating the Minister of State (Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities) as the Minister for the Purposes of the Accessible Canada Act
Broadcasting Act
|
SOR/2023-239
|
Order Issuing Directions to the CRTC (Sustainable and Equitable Broadcasting Regulatory Framework)
Business Development Bank of Canada
Act
Financial Administration Act
|
SI/2023-73
|
Order Designating the Minister of Small Business and Tourism as the Designated Minister for the purposes of the Business Development Bank of Canada Act and as the appropriate Minister with respect to the Business Development Bank of Canada for the purposes of the Financial Administration Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance
Act
Canada Student Loans Act
|
SOR/2023-227
|
Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2023-232
|
Order 2023-66-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2023-233
|
Order 2023-87-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2023-234
|
Order 2023-112-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Excise Act, 2001
|
SOR/2023-242
|
Regulations Amending the Regulations Relieving Special Duty on Certain Tobacco Products and the Regulations Respecting Prescribed Brands of Manufactured Tobacco and Prescribed Cigarettes
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing
Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|
SOR/2023-240
|
Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Retail Payment Activities Act
|
SOR/2023-229
|
Retail Payment Activities Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2023-235
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-236
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-237
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-238
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:
Species at Risk Act
- Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations
Pay Equity Act
- Regulations Amending the Pay Equity Regulations (Administrative Monetary Penalties and Technical Amendments)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Certain Products Containing Toxic Substances Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:
Canada Student Loans Regulations
- Interest rates
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for four genetically modified fish
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-003-23 — Consultation on Amending CPC-2-0-20 — Radio Frequency (RF) Fields — Signs and Access Control
- Notice No. DGSO-004-23 — Decision on Amendments to Requirements for Spectrum Licensees to Submit Technical Information about Sites
- Notice No. SMSE-013-23 — Publication of SRSP-303.65, Issue 3, and SRSP-521, Issue 1
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:
Treasury Board Secretariat
- Targeted Regulatory Reviews — Request for stakeholder comments
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:
- Alan CA Inc. — Letters patent of continuance
- Central 1 Trust Company — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 818010738RR0001] (Erratum)
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 893960013RR0001] (Erratum)
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Voluntary, 107772352RR0001] (Erratum)
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
- Notice of suspension of Fundamental Decision of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-013
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 806662805RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 863272472RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-014
Species at Risk Act
- Description of critical habitat of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies Western and Eastern populations in Kootenay National Park of Canada
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2023:
Pipeline Act
|
Alta Reg 125-2023
|
Pipeline Rules
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Housing Statutes (Transit- Oriented Areas) Amendment Act, 2023
|
Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 14, 2023:
Environmental Assessment Act
|
BC Reg 234/2023
|
Enacts Required Consent (Red Chris Porphyry Copper-Gold Mine Amendments) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 21, 2023:
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|
BC Reg 236/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
Royal Assents
November 08, 2023
- Bill 28, Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023 — Chapter No. 35
- Bill 29, Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 33
- Bill 31, Emergency and Disaster Management Act — Chapter No. 37
- Bill 33, Pension Benefits Standards Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 34
- Bill 34, Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act — Chapter No. 40
- Bill 37, Crime Victim Assistance Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 36
- Bill 38, International Credentials Recognition Act — Chapter No. 39
- Bill 40, School Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 38
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend The Pension Benefits Act, 1997
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income and Employment Support Act
|
NLR 84/23
|
Income and Employment Support Regulations (Amendment)
Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022
|
NLR 85/23
|
Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Administrative Regulations (Amendment)
Pension Benefits Act, 1997
|
NLR 86/23
|
Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 17, 2023:
Income Tax Act
|
NS Reg 197/2023
|
Venture Capital Tax Credit Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
NS Reg 194/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
NS Reg 196/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Summary Proceedings Act
|
NS Reg 192/2023
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|
NS Reg 193/2023
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act
|
An Act to Repeal the Area Development Act
|
Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|
An Act to Amend the Engineers and Geoscientists Act
|
An Act to Amend the Revolving Funds Act
|
Write-Off of Assets and Debts Act, 2022-2023
|
An Act Respecting the Constituencies of Nunavut
|
An Act to Amend the Nunavut Elections Act and the Plebiscites Act
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Change of Name Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act
|
An Act to amend various statutes with respect to employment and labour and other matters
|
An Act to enact the Official Plan Adjustments Act, 2023 and to amend the Planning Act with respect to remedies
|
An Act to amend various statutes regarding infrastructure
|
An Act to amend the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
Regulations / Règlements
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|
O Reg 339/23
|
Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23
|
O Reg 340/23
|
Termination and Severance of Employment, amending O Reg 288/01
Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010
|
O Reg 342/23
|
General, amending O Reg 389/10
Environmental Protection Act
|
O Reg 338/23
|
Environmental Penalties, amending O Reg 222/07
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|
O Reg 341/23
|
Community Net Metering Projects, amending O Reg 679/21
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|
O Reg 343/23
|
General, amending O Reg 329/04
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Bill 150, Planning Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023
November 16, 2023
The Planning Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Comments by December 16, 2023
Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021
November 16, 2023
Proposed amendments to O Reg 436/22 Definitions and Prescribed Provisions under the Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021 — Comments by December 7, 2023
Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2023
November 22, 2023
Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012 under the Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2023 — Comments by December 22, 2023
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
November 22, 2023
Regulatory amendments to clarify program requirements and improve program efficiency for Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) and GHG Reporting programs — Comments by January 6, 2024
Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2023
November 16, 2023
Proposed Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2023 - Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2 — Comments by December 31, 2023
Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015
November 22, 2023
Proposed Amendments to O Reg 212/17 under the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015 ("IMCO Act") — Comments by January 6, 2024
Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development
November 10, 2023
Military Spousal and Veteran Employment Challenges in Ontario — Comments by December 27, 2023
Orders In Council
Stronger, Healthier Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2017, SO 2017, c 8
- Schedule 22, sections 1-5, which amend the Nursing Act, 1991, in force December 4, 2023 (OIC 1604/2023)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act
|
Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act
|
Public Guardian and Trustee Act
|
Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act
|
An Act to Amend the Legal Profession Act (No. 2)
|
An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|
Government Reorganization Act
|
An Act to Amend the Agricultural Insurance Act
|
An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act (No. 2)
|
An Act to Amend the Archaeology Act
|
Mental Health Act
|
An Act to Amend the Amusement Devices Act
|
An Act to Amend the Police Act (No. 2)
|
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
|
Child, Youth and Family Services Act
|
An Act to Amend the Adoption Act
|
An Act to Amend the Intercountry Adoption (Hague Convention) Act
|
An Act to Amend the Off-Highway Vehicle Act
|
An Act to Amend the Workers Compensation Act
|
An Act to Amend the Municipal Government Act
|
Loan Act 2023
|
An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act
|
An Act to Amend the Planning Act (No. 2)
|
An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
|
An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act (No. 2)
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|
EC2023-951
|
Counselling Therapists Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:
An Act to Amend the Change of Name Act, SPEI 2021, c 5
- Act, except section 7, in force November 18, 2023
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|
Loi modifiant la Loi sur la fiscalité municipale et d'autres dispositions législatives
|
Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice
|
Loi édictant la Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments et modifiant diverses dispositions en matière de transition énergétique
|
Loi sur l'apostille des documents destinés à être produits dans un État étranger partie à la Convention de La Haye du 5 octobre 1961 supprimant l'exigence de la légalisation des actes publics étrangers
Bills
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Act respecting municipal taxation and other legislative provisions
|
An Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance
|
An Act to enact the Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings and to amend various provisions regarding energy transition
|
An Act respecting Apostilles for documents to be produced in a foreign State party to the Hague Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 novembre 2023:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|
Décret 1616-2023
|
Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative à la protection des travailleurs domestiques dans le cadre de la modalité chèque emploi-service
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 15, 2023:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|
OC 1616-2023
|
Regulation respecting the implementation of an agreement on protection for domestic workers under the service employment paycheque framework
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 novembre 2023:
Code de procédure civile
Code de procédure pénale
Loi sur le paiement de certains témoins
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les indemnités et les allocations payables aux témoins cités à comparaître devant les cours de justice
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 22, 2023:
Code of Civil Procedure
Code of Penal Procedure
Act respecting payment of certain witnesses
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting indemnities and allowances payable to witnesses summoned before courts of justice
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 novembre 2023:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|
AM 2023-17
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d'inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-17 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 15, 2023:
Securities Act
|
MO 2023-17
|
Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2023-17 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
9 novembre 2023
- Loi nº 28, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la mise en marché des produits agricoles, alimentaires et de la pêche et la Loi sur les producteurs agricoles — Chapitre nº 26
Assents
November 9, 2023
- Bill 28, An Act to amend the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish products and the Farm Producers Act — Chapter No. 26
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act
|
An Act respecting Films, repealing certain Acts and making consequential amendments to another Act
|
An Act respecting Franchises
|
An Act to amend The Securities Act, 1988
|
An Act to amend The SaskEnergy Act respecting the distribution of natural gas in Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 10, 2023:
The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|
Sask Reg 99/2023
|
The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2023
The King's Bench Act
|
Sask Reg 100/2023
|
The King's Bench Regulations
The Small Claims Act, 2016
|
Sask Reg 101/2023
|
The Small Claims Amendment Regulations, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 10, 2023:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench
- Chamber Sitting
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- General Application Practice Directive No. 1 — Cancellation of Practice Directives Issued Prior to July 1, 2013
- General Application Practice Directive No. 2 — Filing Copies of Authorities
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 17, 2023:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Civil Practice Directive No. 1 — E-Discovery Guidelines
Yukon / Yukon
Proclamations / Proclamations
Yukon Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2023:
Missing Persons Act, SY 2017, c 13
- Act in force October 16, 2023 (OIC 2023/134)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.