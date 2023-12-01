Legislation for the period 11/09 to 11/22

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse

Alberta / Alberta

Nunavut / Nunavut

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Ontario / Ontario

Manitoba / Manitoba

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Quebec / Québec

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only

C-58

An Act to amend the Canada Labour Code and the Canada Industrial Relations Board Regulations, 2012

C-316

An Act to amend the Department of Canadian Heritage Act (Court Challenges Program)

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only

S-15

An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act


Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 22, 2023:

Accessible Canada Act

SI/2023-72

Order Designating the Minister of State (Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities) as the Minister for the Purposes of the Accessible Canada Act

Broadcasting Act

SOR/2023-239

Order Issuing Directions to the CRTC (Sustainable and Equitable Broadcasting Regulatory Framework)

Business Development Bank of Canada Act
 Financial Administration Act

SI/2023-73

Order Designating the Minister of Small Business and Tourism as the Designated Minister for the purposes of the Business Development Bank of Canada Act and as the appropriate Minister with respect to the Business Development Bank of Canada for the purposes of the Financial Administration Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
 Canada Student Loans Act

SOR/2023-227

Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-232

Order 2023-66-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2023-233

Order 2023-87-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2023-234

Order 2023-112-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Excise Act, 2001

SOR/2023-242

Regulations Amending the Regulations Relieving Special Duty on Certain Tobacco Products and the Regulations Respecting Prescribed Brands of Manufactured Tobacco and Prescribed Cigarettes

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
 Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2023-240

Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Retail Payment Activities Act

SOR/2023-229

Retail Payment Activities Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-235

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

SOR/2023-236

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

SOR/2023-237

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

SOR/2023-238

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:

Species at Risk Act

  • Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

  • Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations

Pay Equity Act

  • Regulations Amending the Pay Equity Regulations (Administrative Monetary Penalties and Technical Amendments)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Certain Products Containing Toxic Substances Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:

Canada Student Loans Regulations

  • Interest rates

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for four genetically modified fish

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. DGSO-003-23 — Consultation on Amending CPC-2-0-20 — Radio Frequency (RF) Fields — Signs and Access Control
  • Notice No. DGSO-004-23 — Decision on Amendments to Requirements for Spectrum Licensees to Submit Technical Information about Sites
  • Notice No. SMSE-013-23 — Publication of SRSP-303.65, Issue 3, and SRSP-521, Issue 1

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Treasury Board Secretariat

  • Targeted Regulatory Reviews — Request for stakeholder comments

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

  • Alan CA Inc. — Letters patent of continuance
  • Central 1 Trust Company — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 11, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 818010738RR0001] (Erratum)
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 893960013RR0001] (Erratum)
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Voluntary, 107772352RR0001] (Erratum)

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

  • Notice of suspension of Fundamental Decision of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-013

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 806662805RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 863272472RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-014

Species at Risk Act

  • Description of critical habitat of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies Western and Eastern populations in Kootenay National Park of Canada


Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

8

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2023:

Pipeline Act

Alta Reg 125-2023

Pipeline Rules


British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

47

Housing Statutes (Transit- Oriented Areas) Amendment Act, 2023

48

Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2023


Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 14, 2023:

Environmental Assessment Act

BC Reg 234/2023

Enacts Required Consent (Red Chris Porphyry Copper-Gold Mine Amendments) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 21, 2023:

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 236/2023

Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation

Royal Assents

November 08, 2023

  • Bill 28, Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023 — Chapter No. 35
  • Bill 29, Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 33
  • Bill 31, Emergency and Disaster Management Act — Chapter No. 37
  • Bill 33, Pension Benefits Standards Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 34
  • Bill 34, Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act — Chapter No. 40
  • Bill 37, Crime Victim Assistance Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 36
  • Bill 38, International Credentials Recognition Act — Chapter No. 39
  • Bill 40, School Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 38

Manitoba / Manitoba

  • No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

  • No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

61

An Act to Amend The Pension Benefits Act, 1997


Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income and Employment Support Act

NLR 84/23

Income and Employment Support Regulations (Amendment)

Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022

NLR 85/23

Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Administrative Regulations (Amendment)

Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 86/23

Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)


Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 17, 2023:

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 197/2023

Venture Capital Tax Credit Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 194/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

NS Reg 196/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 192/2023

Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

NS Reg 193/2023

Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment


Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

26

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act

27

An Act to Repeal the Area Development Act

28

Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act

29

An Act to Amend the Engineers and Geoscientists Act

30

An Act to Amend the Revolving Funds Act

34

Write-Off of Assets and Debts Act, 2022-2023

35

An Act Respecting the Constituencies of Nunavut

36

An Act to Amend the Nunavut Elections Act and the Plebiscites Act


Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

138

An Act to amend the Change of Name Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act

149

An Act to amend various statutes with respect to employment and labour and other matters

150

An Act to enact the Official Plan Adjustments Act, 2023 and to amend the Planning Act with respect to remedies

151

An Act to amend various statutes regarding infrastructure

153

An Act to amend the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012


Regulations / Règlements

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 339/23

Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23

O Reg 340/23

Termination and Severance of Employment, amending O Reg 288/01

Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010

O Reg 342/23

General, amending O Reg 389/10

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 338/23

Environmental Penalties, amending O Reg 222/07

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 341/23

Community Net Metering Projects, amending O Reg 679/21

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 343/23

General, amending O Reg 329/04


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Bill 150, Planning Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023

November 16, 2023
The Planning Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Comments by December 16, 2023

Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021

November 16, 2023
Proposed amendments to O Reg 436/22 Definitions and Prescribed Provisions under the Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021 — Comments by December 7, 2023

Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2023

November 22, 2023
Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012 under the Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2023 — Comments by December 22, 2023

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

November 22, 2023
Regulatory amendments to clarify program requirements and improve program efficiency for Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) and GHG Reporting programs — Comments by January 6, 2024

Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2023

November 16, 2023
Proposed Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2023 - Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2 — Comments by December 31, 2023

Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015

November 22, 2023
Proposed Amendments to O Reg 212/17 under the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015 ("IMCO Act") — Comments by January 6, 2024

Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development

November 10, 2023
Military Spousal and Veteran Employment Challenges in Ontario — Comments by December 27, 2023

Orders In Council

Stronger, Healthier Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2017, SO 2017, c 8

  • Schedule 22, sections 1-5, which amend the Nursing Act, 1991, in force December 4, 2023 (OIC 1604/2023)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

15

An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act

19

Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act

20

Public Guardian and Trustee Act

21

Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act

22

An Act to Amend the Legal Profession Act (No. 2)

23

An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act

24

Government Reorganization Act

25

An Act to Amend the Agricultural Insurance Act

26

An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act (No. 2)

27

An Act to Amend the Archaeology Act

28

Mental Health Act

29

An Act to Amend the Amusement Devices Act

30

An Act to Amend the Police Act (No. 2)

31

An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act

32

Child, Youth and Family Services Act

33

An Act to Amend the Adoption Act

34

An Act to Amend the Intercountry Adoption (Hague Convention) Act

35

An Act to Amend the Off-Highway Vehicle Act

36

An Act to Amend the Workers Compensation Act

37

An Act to Amend the Municipal Government Act

38

Loan Act 2023

39

An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act

40

An Act to Amend the Planning Act (No. 2)

106

An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act

107

An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act (No. 2)


Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-951

Counselling Therapists Regulations, amendment


Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, November 18, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Change of Name Act, SPEI 2021, c 5

  • Act, except section 7, in force November 18, 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement

39

Loi modifiant la Loi sur la fiscalité municipale et d'autres dispositions législatives

40

Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice

41

Loi édictant la Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments et modifiant diverses dispositions en matière de transition énergétique

43

Loi sur l'apostille des documents destinés à être produits dans un État étranger partie à la Convention de La Haye du 5 octobre 1961 supprimant l'exigence de la légalisation des actes publics étrangers

Bills

Referenced on first reading only

39

An Act to amend the Act respecting municipal taxation and other legislative provisions

40

An Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance

41

An Act to enact the Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings and to amend various provisions regarding energy transition

43

An Act respecting Apostilles for documents to be produced in a foreign State party to the Hague Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents


Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 novembre 2023:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 1616-2023

Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative à la protection des travailleurs domestiques dans le cadre de la modalité chèque emploi-service


Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 15, 2023:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 1616-2023

Regulation respecting the implementation of an agreement on protection for domestic workers under the service employment paycheque framework


Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 novembre 2023:

Code de procédure civile
Code de procédure pénale
Loi sur le paiement de certains témoins

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les indemnités et les allocations payables aux témoins cités à comparaître devant les cours de justice

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 22, 2023:

Code of Civil Procedure
Code of Penal Procedure
Act respecting payment of certain witnesses

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting indemnities and allowances payable to witnesses summoned before courts of justice

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 novembre 2023:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2023-17

Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d'inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-17 du ministre des Finances


Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 15, 2023:

Securities Act

MO 2023-17

Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2023-17 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

9 novembre 2023

  • Loi nº 28, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la mise en marché des produits agricoles, alimentaires et de la pêche et la Loi sur les producteurs agricoles — Chapitre nº 26

Assents

November 9, 2023

  • Bill 28, An Act to amend the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish products and the Farm Producers Act — Chapter No. 26

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

147

An Act to amend The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act

148

An Act respecting Films, repealing certain Acts and making consequential amendments to another Act

149

An Act respecting Franchises

150

An Act to amend The Securities Act, 1988

151

An Act to amend The SaskEnergy Act respecting the distribution of natural gas in Saskatchewan


Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 10, 2023:

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 99/2023

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2023

The King's Bench Act

Sask Reg 100/2023

The King's Bench Regulations

The Small Claims Act, 2016

Sask Reg 101/2023

The Small Claims Amendment Regulations, 2023


Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 10, 2023:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

  • Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench

  • Chamber Sitting

Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

  • General Application Practice Directive No. 1 — Cancellation of Practice Directives Issued Prior to July 1, 2013
  • General Application Practice Directive No. 2 — Filing Copies of Authorities

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 17, 2023:

Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

  • Civil Practice Directive No. 1 — E-Discovery Guidelines

Yukon / Yukon

Proclamations / Proclamations

Yukon Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2023:

Missing Persons Act, SY 2017, c 13

  • Act in force October 16, 2023 (OIC 2023/134)

