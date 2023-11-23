In Dentons latest global in-house legal insights survey, we explored a number of themes including what legal teams from around the world are doing to achieve greater operational efficiency within their department. While assessing and optimizing workloads and exploring how to leverage automation for routine or administrative tasks are high on the list, so is ensuring the efficient engagement of outside counsel. In our latest podcast, we connect with James Arnold, Head of Legal Project Management for Dentons in the UK, Ireland and Middle East, and dive into effective scoping and communication strategies to optimize your external counsel engagement.

