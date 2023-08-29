self

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Bethany Nicholson to today's episode to share the story of how she became interested in law and became the lawyer she is today. Bethany joined Gluckstein Lawyers as a summer student in 2021 and returned as an articling student in 2022. She earned her J.D. from the University of Ottawa Law School in 2022. While in law school, Bethany was the Vice President of the Health Law Students Association and was the Lead Coordinator of the Walker Health Law Moot. She also participated in various advocacy competitions, including the Nelligan O-Brien Payne Moot and the BLG and Dentons Negotiation competitions.

