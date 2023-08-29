Canada:
Episode 064: Being A New Lawyer: An Inside Story With Bethany Nicholson (Podcast)
29 August 2023
Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers
Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Bethany Nicholson to today's episode to
share the story of how she became interested in law and became the
lawyer she is today. Bethany joined Gluckstein Lawyers as a summer
student in 2021 and returned as an articling student in 2022. She
earned her J.D. from the University of Ottawa Law School in 2022.
While in law school, Bethany was the Vice President of the Health
Law Students Association and was the Lead Coordinator of the Walker
Health Law Moot. She also participated in various advocacy
competitions, including the Nelligan O-Brien Payne Moot and the BLG
and Dentons Negotiation competitions.
