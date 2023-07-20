We are excited to announce that Mackrell International (MI) has secured its eleventh consecutive ranking as a leading global network in the Chambers Directory, a premier legal industry directory.

The Chambers Global Guide ranks the top lawyers, law firms and law firm networks in more than 190 countries across the world. Rankings are based on in-depth review by a dedicated and experienced team of researchers.

Lindsay Kenney, a member of MI, is one of 90 member firms representing around 4,500 lawyers in more than 60 countries. The network continues selectively to grow its coverage across the globe, focusing on high-calibre, dynamic, full-service law firms who will gain from and add value to the MI ecosystem and provide exceptional client-service to businesses of all shapes and sizes.

The network delivers agile, knowledge and insight locally and internationally for both new and existing clients – and for member firms.

Joel Hagyard, Managing Partner, Lindsay Kenney said: "Our clients trust us with their interests, both personal and professional, whether their needs are local or international. Membership of MI allows us to cater for that; MI acts as a seamless and strongly-bonded extension of our partnership, and that's a very powerful offer for our clients now and in the future. It's a real resource and source of insight and support for all our legal professionals."

Keith Heddle, Mackrell International's Managing Director, said; "The unbroken Chambers Recognition is testament to this network's continued excellence – not just legally and commercially, but due to its vibrant and brilliant people, people who will be there for you in an instant if you need them. And that's no doubt why we continue to build something very special and are going from strength to strength. We are 'family' and we stand shoulder to shoulder, with each other and with our clients."

About Mackrell International - Canada - Lindsay Kenney LLP is a full service business law firm with offices in Vancouver and Langley, BC and a member of Mackrell International. Mackrell International - Canada is comprised of four independent law firms in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Each firm is regionally based and well-connected in our communities, an advantage shared with our clients. With close relations amongst our Canadian member firms, we are committed to working with clients who have legal needs in multiple jurisdictions within Canada.

This article is intended to be an overview and is for informational purposes only.