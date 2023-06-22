Hugh MacKinnon is featured on The CEO Series to talk about Bennett Jones' expansion to Montréal, his guiding principles as a leader at a national law firm, his journey in leadership and lifelong passion for business, and advice for prospective future lawyers.

The CEO Series is hosted by McGill University Professor Karl Moore and appears on Apple podcasts and the iHeartRADIO network. Each week, Karl takes listeners into the minds and lives of some of Canada's—and the world's—top leaders to discuss strategy, their path to success, vision on leadership and today's most pressing business issues.

Hugh's guiding principles as a leader in a national law firm. As a leader, "You have to maintain a certain equilibrium. In a law firm there are lots of people with lots of views, so it's a matter of balancing the views, informing the partners, taking their advice, having a relatively humble disposition—but still the ability to get things done that have to be done."

What an authentic leader is. "You have to be honest with yourself and honest with everybody else about who you are—and appreciate who they are."

Hugh's advice to students doing their undergraduates degrees. In addition to working hard and getting high marks in a competitive environment, students should, "Enjoy their time in school, and enjoy each other. One of the beautiful things for young people, and I saw this with my kids, is their ability to stay in touch." Staying connected on social media and maintaining those relationships going forward, "is golden."

Hiring Montréal lawyers for Bennett Jones' new office. Hugh says, "We will be here to welcome them if they'd like to try something different . . . and some people want to be part of building something new."

Bennett Jones announced in May 2023 that it is expanding its national business law practice with the opening of an office in Montréal. This new office is the latest chapter in the development of Bennett Jones and makes it Canada's only leading national law firm to expand from West to East.

