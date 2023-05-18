Hicks Morley has been named the Boutique Law Firm of the Year at the 2023 Canadian Law Awards.

The award was presented to the firm last night and is based on the quality, importance and innovativeness of the legal work we performed in 2022. This award also reflects our commitment to legal excellence, our dedication to client service and our devotion to teamwork, mentorship and collaboration.

We are honoured to have won this award and share it with our clients, with whom we work so closely. We would also like to extend our congratulations to all of the law firms, in-house legal teams and individuals who were recognized at the 2023 Canadian Law Awards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.