Marie Henein is one of Canada's most celebrated and best-known lawyers. She is a senior partner at Henein Hutchison LLP, a sought-after public speaker, and author of the bestselling, not-so-typical law memoir, Nothing But The Truth: A Memoir. During this conversation, host Guy Pratte questions Marie about her insightful book, the importance of words, emotions, and the audience in a case, and her take on the art of persuasion.

Key Takeaways:

[2:05] The art of persuasion is part of Marie's DNA.

[5:51] What inspired Marie to expand beyond criminal law and how do her skills of persuasion apply to every case?

[13:49] Marie describes the real-life human element of the law, and how cases differ from popular culture portrayals.

[16:33] Marie shares her views on the subtleties of personal biases.

[19:48] For advocates, Marie describes the importance of the artful use of language in persuasion and the part emotions play in a case.

[26:43] Marie shares her view on the impact of social media and the audience outside the courtroom for an advocate.

[29:58] How important are authenticity and style for a persuader?

[33:56] As an advocate's time for motions grows shorter and shorter, Marie reminds us that reaching an acquittal or conviction in record time isn't the goal.

[35:27] How important is the human element to a case or can “virtual justice” be achieved? [38:01] Marie explains why she wrote Nothing But The Truth: A Memoir and why she wanted to engage the public in this way.

